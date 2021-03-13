Madhuri Dixit Reveals Her Work Mantra; Says 'there Is No Substitute For Hardwork'

Madhuri Dixit recently took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with her followers. The actor was in the middle of reading a potential movie script while the picture was clicked. Along with the picture, the actor also revealed her work mantra that helps her in hustling hard every day.

Madhuri Dixit reveals her work mantra

In the picture, Madhuri is seen sitting at her work desk with her laptop open on the side with some diaries and folders all set up neatly in a pile by the laptop. There is a huge bundle of folder placed in front of her that reads her full name with a pencil placed on top of it. It seems that the picture was clicked while the was in the middle of thoroughly a movie script. She captioned the photo with, "no substitute for hard work". Madhuri looks gorgeous in a navy blue and white striped formal shirt. Her face is bare of makeup with just a swipe of pink lipstick and the is flaunting her beautiful .

Fans react to Madhuri Dixit's photo

Madhuri Dixit's fans are always praising and complimenting the on her photos and this time nothing different. Her fans have been pouring in their love for the by dropping a ton of heart and fire emojis in her comment section. Television Arjun Bijlani also dropped some emojis on the 's post. One user wrote, "looking beautiful" while another commented with, "Masha Allah" on Madhuri Dixit's photo.

Madhuri Dixit looks Chic in a Black saree

Madhuri Dixit's latest post on Instagram had fans calling her the original desi girl. The looks classic and chic in a black saree with a lace , a leather and a cape top. The saree is elevated by some golden detailings and borders. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's Instagram photos in gorgeous Indian wear:

Madhuri Dixit's upcoming movies

On the work front, The will be next seen in the Netflix series Finding Anamika which is a part of the Netflix 2021 fresh . The will be playing the role of the lead Anamika who is a famous Bollywood heroine but has a lot of skeletons hidden in her closet. Madhuri had taken to her social media page to announce the news with her fans.

