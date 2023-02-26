Madhuri Dixit Talks About Her Struggles In Marriage With Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit spilled the beans on her married life. The actress recently took to her official YouTube channel to describe her struggles as a wife of a doctor. While talking about her journey, she described how tough it was when Dr. Shriram Nene wasn't around for a lot of important days as he used to be at the hospital.

Madhuri even talked about how proud she was of her husband for being concerned for his patients and fighting for their rights. Apart from the actress, Dr. Nene also spoke at length about the two's relationship.

Madhuri Dixit on her married life with Dr. Shriram Nene

In the video, Madhuri was quoted saying, “It’s tough because of the kind of time you guys have to keep. It’s hard because then you are the one who is looking after the kids, taking them to school, getting them back and stuff like that. Also, the timings; you might have something important happening but you are not there, you are in the hospital looking after someone else. Sometimes I might be sick and you have to take care of someone else.”

She further added, “We always had that partnership where we looked after each other and made sure the kids were always looked after and loved. There are times when it is difficult but there are times when we know whatever we are doing in life is for the good and is something we both want."

Talking to Dr. Nene, she said, "I guess it's also so heartening and I always used to feel so proud of you because whenever I saw you being so concerned about the patients you are looking after or fighting for their rights."

More on Madhuri Dixit

For the unversed, Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene met through an arranged set up and got married in October 1999 when the actress was at the peak of her movie career. The two have been married for almost 23 years now. The couple is blessed with two sons, Arin (19) and Ryan (17).

Post her marriage, Madhuri moved to US for almost a decade before coming back to India with her family.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Amazon Prime film Maja Ma which dealt with the sensitive topic of LGBT rights.