Madhuri Dixit's Husband Dr. Sriram Nene Gives Tips To Cure Acne In This Video; WATCH

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr. Sriram Nene is a well-known cardiothoracic surgeon and healthcare innovator. He often uploads videos on his Instagram and Youtube channel about how to deal with certain ailments. The latest video by the popular doctor is about a common problem, especially in youngsters, known as acne. Dr. Sriram Nene talked about the causes and cures for the same in his new video, which has already garnered close to 15k views in a day.

Dr. Sriram Nene's take on how to deal with acne

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr. Nene has a YouTube channel with 60k subscribers, wherein he talks about several ailments, their cures, and symptoms too. The latest topic he shed light on was acne, a very common issue faced by a lot of people. Dr. Sriram started the half-hour-long video by stating that most people, at some point in their lives have to deal with acne and how everybody hates it. He collaborated with Dr. Jaishree Sharad, a dermatologist in his video and spoke at length about the treatment for the same.

He started the conversation with causes of acne and explained how adolescence, clogging of the pores, multiplication of micro-organisms, hormonal imbalance, inflammation, and oil secretion on the face can be the root causes of the problem, also popularly known as pimples, zits, blackheads, or whiteheads. The doctors also talked about how when acne and whiteheads come together, they form a pimple which can lead to the formation of pus too. Shedding more light on the topic, they stated that people in their 40s or 50s can also be victims of acne because of stress, excessive oil, hormonal changes, and inflammation and that it is not just limited to teenagers.

Dr. Jaishree Sharad explained how it is essential to choose the right cosmetics and not let too much oil seep into the skin, as it would cause clogging the pores, which would then turn into acne. She further stated how several diseases like PCOS and PCOD can also be major causes for the breakouts. Dr. Jaishree also spoke about quick cures for the same and how injecting highly diluted cortisones helps with reducing the inflammation and how the carbon dioxide cryotherapy helps in declogging the pores too.

Image Credits: Dr. Sriram Nene Official Instagram Account

