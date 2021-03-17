Maheep Kapoor Takes Walk Down Memory Lane; Shares Unseen Photo Of Shanaya Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor of the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame, along with son Jahaan Kapoor, is currently enjoying her staycation in the Maldives and had recently expressed missing daughter Shayana Kapoor there. Now, on Wednesday, the beloved wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor dug up her family album to share a '#majorthrowback' photo of daughter Shanaya on Instagram. Almost a week ago, on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, the Starkid had also taken to her Instagram handle to share an aww-dorable childhood photograph of herself with her mom and penned a heartfelt note for her.

Shanaya Kapoor's childhood photo is all things cute

Maheep Kapoor's love for her kids Shanaya and Jahaan had become one of the favourite aspects of Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives for a lot of fans. The celebrity wife also doesn't leave any opportunities to shell out major family goals on social media by giving fans glimpses of her we-time with her family or by posting some cutesy throwback pictures of her loved ones. Similarly, Maheep, who is currently on a vacay in the Maldives, expressed missing her beloved daughter on her trip with Jahaan by sharing Shanaya Kapoor's unseen photo on Instagram.

Earlier today, i.e. March 17, 2021, Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to post a cutesy photo of Shanaya from one of their trips back in the days. In the picture shared by mom Maheep, a young Shanaya could be seen posing for the camera by a clear blue water body in red swimwear paired with green footwear and rounded off with a diving mask. Posting the photo on her IG stories, the 38-year-old wrote, "#throwback".

Check out the throwback picture of Maheep Kapoor's daughter below:

Meanwhile, on March 8, 2021, i.e. International Women's Day, Shanaya Kapoor shared a lovely throwback picture with her "Mumma" from her childhood days. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo flashed their beaming smiles at the camera in twinning baby pink outfits. She also shared a photo of her handwritten note for Maheep on the special occasion. Posting the pictures, the 21-year-old captioned the IG post writing, "Happy women’s day to my support system, my best friend, my pillar...Mumma #igotyoubabe".

Take a look:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.