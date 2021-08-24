Mahesh Manjrekar's Daughter Saiee On Dad's Cancer Battle: 'I Am Very Proud Of Him'

Actor Mahesh Manjrekar has won millions of hearts with his work in Marathi as well as Hindi cinema. The Wanted actor recently underwent surgery for bladder cancer. The actor's battle with cancer was an emotional rollercoaster for his daughter Saiee M Manjrekar. While Mahesh Manjrekar is currently recovering from his surgery, his daughter Saiee does not want to share or narrate the actor's battle with cancer. She instead wants her father to recover soon and narrate his story by himself.

Saiee Manjrekar is proud of the father Mahesh's battle against cancer

As per a recent report by Hindustan Times, Saiee Manjrekar had kept quiet about her father's bladder surgery. However, she recently shared how she is proud of him. The actor and director was diagnosed with bladder cancer a few days ago. Following this, the director was hospitalised and underwent surgery about 10 days back. Manjrekar reportedly stayed away from phone calls and media, but dropped a message for the news outlet stating that he got operated on and is now on his way to recovery.

The actor's cancer battle has been full of emotions for his daughter Saiee Manjrekar. She shared with the outlet that her father is fine. She also stated she could not say anything as her father is not comfortable in coming out. She further said she wants to wait and let Manjrekar himself narrate his story. She then praised her father and said he has been very strong and is proud of him.

While talking about what she went through, Saiee shared how seeing her father go through the medical surgery was a mix of many emotions. She said she does not want to talk about it as she might say too much. She further mentioned she wants to respect her father's privacy and would not talk about it anymore.

Meanwhile, Saiee Manjrekar, who made her acting debut with Dabangg 3, has two projects in her pipeline. The actor will star in the upcoming film Major opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. On the other hand, she is also all set to star in the Kiran Korrapati directorial film Ghani opposite Varun Konidela.

IMAGE: MAHESH MANJREKAR'S INSTAGRAM