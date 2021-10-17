Mahima Chaudhary Recalls Old Times, Says People Wanted 'actors Hadn't Kissed'

Recently, Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhary, who made her debut back in the late 90s, opened up about how far the film industry has come today in terms of gender equality. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that the entertainment industry is not as 'male dominant' today as it was back in the day. She said that the female actors, today, are calling the shots. Scroll down to read more.

During her conversation with the news outlet, Mahima Chaudhary elaborated her point by saying that she believes that the film industry 'is getting to a position where female actors are also calling the shots.' She said that they 'get better parts, better pay, endorsements,' and that they are at a 'great and much powerful position.' The Pardes actor added that the female actors have 'a longer shelf life than before.'

Mahima Chaudhary: 'If you were married, your career was over'

Further speaking to the leading daily, the actor revealed that disclosing their relationship status earlier meant doom. She said that 'the minute one started dating someone, people would write them off because they only wanted a virgin who had not kissed.' She recalled, "If you were dating someone, it was like, ‘Oh! She’s dating!’. If you were married, then forget it, your career was over, and if you had a child, it was like absolutely over."

The Dil Hai Tumhara actor said that this also rung true for male actors as not much was known about their private lives. She said even when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released, they did not know that Aamir Khan was married, and the same was the case with Govinda. The actor added that 'people did not show their children's pictures or expose them as that would tell their age.' However, she said that such things have 'really changed between now,' as quoted by the leading daily.

Chaudhary added that today it does not matter. She said, "Earlier, it was either or, but now, you can continue with both." Explaining her point, the actor said that today people are 'accepting women in different kind of roles, including romantic ones, post her becoming a mother or wife.' She explained that the female actors' personal life is celebrated today. She said that earlier men used to hide their relationship status and post their film's release or several years later, they used to learn that so was married.

(Image: @mahima_chaudhary/Instagram)