Makers Of Pratik Gandhi Starrer 'Bhavai' Issue Statement, Address Title Controversy

Amid the ongoing backlash over the original title of the movie, makers of the Pratik Gandhi starrer Bhavai have issued an official statement on Monday. The makers of the earlier titled Raavan Leela film received a legal defamation suit and changed the title of the movie to Bhavai. The makers, in the statement issued on their social media, apologized for hurting religious sentiments.

Makers of Bhavai issue statement

As per a report by ANI, the film's name was changed from Raavan Leela to Bhavai after a legal defamation notice was sent to writers, directors and producers of the film for "spreading misconceptions about Lord Ram and making a derogatory, defamatory, objectionable portrayal in favour of Ravana" through some dialogues in the trailer, the title and tagline of the film. Bhavai is a romantic drama film featuring Scam 1992 fame actor Pratik Gandhi and Aindrita Ray in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 1 October 2021 to coincide with the Gandhi Jayanti holidays.

The makers have now responded to the backlash and released a statement via their social media handles. Their statement read-

Our film 'BHAVAI' is a fictional love story of two individuals, Raja Ram Joshi (Pratik Gandhi) and Rani (Aindrita Ray) working in a drama company and how their life changes off stage. The film promo was released under the title, “Raavan Leela" as the protagonist is a drama actor who plays the role of Raavan in the drama. With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and a dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the above title 'Raavan Leela' is not part of the film and has been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers. We have the highest regard for Hindu culture and the Ramayana. The Film and/or any portion thereof does not hurt any religious sentiments or religious beliefs. The film 'Bhavai' has been approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification under the 'U' category. We trust that this clarifies and sets at rest all apprehensions, misrepresentations, doubts and misgivings regarding our film 'Bhavai' in various media, including digital media.



Image: Twitter/@pratikg80