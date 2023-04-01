Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Pose Hand-in-hand At NMACC Gala

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal arrived at the NMACC event in style. The couples looked adorable and stunning together. While Malaika posed with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actors Rajkummar Rao and Kajal Aggarwal posed with their better halves Patralekhaa and Gautam Kitchlu, respectively. Kajal wore a beautiful white gown, meanwhile Patralekhaa donned an indo-western look. Check out their pictures below:

On Friday's event at NMACC, couples like Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan were in the attendance.