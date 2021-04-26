Malaika Arora Demonstrates Three Asanas For Radiant Skin; Fans Exclaim 'you Inspire Many'

As Malaika Arora recently launched the SARVA App, she has frequently been posting videos of herself showing how to perform an asana along with a detailed description about the same. She recently dropped in Malaika's Move Of The Week in which she depicted the three poses that she practices for healthy skin. She even asked all her fans to perform these asanas and share their pictures with her by tagging her in them.

Malaika’s Move Of The Week

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video of herself in which she can be seen in a grey coloured sportswear standing next to a huge railing with palm trees in the background. In Malaika Arora’s video, she depicted that there were three asanas for radiant skin and went on to share the names of the asanas along with her glimpses of demonstrating the same.

In the caption, she stated that everyone needed to keep their body hydrated to beat the heat and keep it healthy. She then added that everyone needs to drink lots and lots of water and she shared 3 poses that she practices regularly for healthy skin and added how these poses could be very effective in purifying blood leading to healthy-looking skin.

She began by sharing details about Sarvangasana's first asana (Shoulder Stand Pose) and stated how it regulated the flow of blood towards one's face as the body was upside down. She then mentioned that this was how the quality and texture of the skin improved while building strength around the shoulders and back.

In the next one, she mentioned Halasana (Plough Pose) and stated how helped to reduce stress, calm the mind and improve a person’s digestive process, all of which having an amazing effect on their skin.

She then mentioned the details about the third asana named Trikonasana (Triangle Pose). Describing it, she stated that it was a pose that opened the chest and shoulders and added how this opening of the chest allowed the supply of fresh oxygen to the skin. She even added that along with benefiting the skin, it also gave toned arms, legs and thighs with regular practice.

In the end, she urged all her fans to begin their Yoga journey by getting lifetime free access to her Live Yoga workout on her app. As many of the fans love Malaika Arora’s videos depicting her workout sessions, they dropped in amazing compliments for her in the comments. Many of them stated that she inspired many people to stay fit and healthy while many others stated that her video was fantastic. Some of the fans even poured in love by dropping in heart symbols while others added fire symbols to depict how her video was full of fire. Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram and see how the fans reacted to her latest post.

Image source- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

