Malaika Arora Gets A Box Of 'freshest' Mangoes From Ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to share a short video where she showed off the box of mangoes that were sent by ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Along with the video, Malaika also penned a note thanking the actor for his kind gesture. Arbaz’s gift for the Dil Se actor is sure to leave fans craving for mangoes too.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika Arora shared a boomerang video where she is seen opening and closing the box of mangoes. One can also notice the delicious-looking mangoes in the box. Along with the video, the actor also penned a note thanking her ex-husband. She wrote, “Thank u @arbaazkhanofficial @aam.wala for the freshest mangoes that u can order online. Order now”. Take a look at the post below.

After nearly 19 years of marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017; they have an 18-year-old son, Arhaan. Even after their divorce, Arbaaz and Malaika remain close friends and co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika Arora recently stepped out in the city and escaped to a place where there was plenty of bougainvillaeas. She posted a photo of herself holding scissors and wrote, "Phool chor (Spring is here)."

Malaika appeared to be about to pluck a bouquet of flowers based on her gesture in the photo. When her followers saw the photo, they were quick to express their displeasure. A user asked, "Why are you plucking flowers?", whereas another fan penned, "Please don't." A user also dropped shocked emojis in the comment section.

Malaika Arora's Instagram account gives a view of her regular yoga sessions. She is frequently photographed as she walks to her classes and the gym. In a recent post, she discussed the significance of EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara.

She stated that it boosts energy in the body while improving core strength, as well as helping people get stronger arms and improve body awareness. Along with emphasising the significance, she also provided a few guidelines for fans to follow while performing the same. She instructed her followers to begin in tabletop position, with their knees together and their wrists under their shoulders. Take a look.

Promo Image Courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

