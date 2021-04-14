Malaika Arora Gives Glimpse Of 'happy Carefree Days'; Shares Video On Social Media

Actor Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her carefree days. Malaika Arora shared a video in which she can be seen dancing at a party. Malaika Arora shared the video uploaded by fashion stylist Tanya Gharvi on her Instagram story.

Malaika Arora gives glimpse of 'carefree days' by sharing a video on her social media

Malaika Arora's social media presence

Malaika Arora is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Malaika also shares videos in which she gives fitness tips to all her followers on social media. Recently, she shared a video in which she shared three forms of Asanas that improve flexibility. In the caption, she wrote, "Let’s do away with the #tuesdayblues with these 3 poses from #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and healthy. These poses will stretch your muscles and increase your range of motion. Practice these poses regularly and you will see an improvement in your flexibility. When you do any of these poses, do not forget to take a picture and share it with me". She also explained how Anjaneyasana can help in improving the flexibility of shoulders and neck whereas Parsovottanasana stretches and lengthens the spine and back of the legs. She also added that Trikonasana helps in improving the flexibility of the pelvic region. Take a look at her post below.

On April 5, 2021, she shared a video in which she showed three asanas that will help in the toning of the body. In the caption, she wrote, "Namaste Everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend! This week we have, not 1, not 2, but 3 #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek that are one of my personal favourite go-to poses! These poses holistically work on your overall body and helps in toning the body with consistent practice. You can do any of the 3 poses and share your pictures with me @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga". In the video, she talked about how Vrikshasana helps in bringing balance to the mind and soul whereas Naukasana helps in burning fat around the belly. She added that Utkatasana helps in stimulating the heart and abdominal organs. Take a look at her post below.



Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram