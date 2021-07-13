Malaika Arora Gushes Over Bella Hadid's Cannes Look; Says 'this Is Fashion'

Supermodel Bella Hadid made everyone's head turn with her unique Schiaparelli frontless gown on Cannes' red carpet. The model received praises for her fashion choice. Hadid seems to have added another A-list celeb to the list of people who loved her look. Bollywood actress Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and gushed about Hadid's recent look from the Cannes' film festival.

Malaika Arora on Bella Hadid's Cannes look

Malaika Arora taking to her Instagram story shared a picture of Bella Hadid from the red carpet and praised the model's fashion choices. Malaika while sharing the photo wrote "Uffff....now this is fashion".

Bella Hadid's Cannes look

Bella Hadid took the internet by storm with her latest Schiaparelli gown that she wore for the Cannes film festival. The photos were shared by Schiaparelli's official Instagram account. Hadid wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of a human lung's pulmonary veins adorned with rhinestones. People magazine reported that Bella's dress is from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection and designed by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry. Hadid wore the dress for the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors).

Malaika Arora says she misses walking on the runway

Malaika Arora has walked the ramp for various designers over the years, the actress recently took to her Instagram and shared that she was missing strutting down the runway. Malaika shared a video that was a compilation of some of her runway looks. While sharing the post she wrote, "Oh god I do miss strutting down the ramp ….that energy."

Malaika Arora wishes beau Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time and only recently opened up about their relationship status in public. After keeping their relationship under the wraps for quite a long time the duo has finally been more open on social media in the past couple of years. Malaika took to her Instagram and shared a photo with her beau Arjun on his birthday and wrote "Happy birthday my sunshine." The duo could be seen hugging each other in the photo.

Image: Schiaparelli and Malaika Arora's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.