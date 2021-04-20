Malaika Arora ‘misses’ Dancing On Stage; Digs Out Old Pic; See Photo

On April 19, 2021, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture featuring herself. In the picture, Malaika can be seen cheerfully dancing on the stage. One can see her dressing up in a top and ghagra. Sharing the picture, she informed her fans and followers that she is ‘missing’ dancing on the stage.

Malaika Arora drops a throwback picture

In the old picture, Malaika can be seen donning a black sleeveless embroidered top and red coloured ghagra. Her long straight hair is pulled back in a low bun and she added white flowers to cover her bun. The actor went for subtle makeup and has accessorised herself with several pieces of silver jewellery. As for the caption, she wrote, “Miss this…”.

Recently, she dropped a picture of herself where she can be seen working from home. After a strict lockdown was announced in Maharashtra, people started gearing up for working from home. Malaika’s picture, too, comes as a motivation to her fans as she asks her fans to get ready to work from home.

In the picture, she can be seen all dressed up in a yellow oversized shirt and denim jeans. She went for a no-makeup look and has completed her look by adding eyeglasses. Her hair is tied in a messy high bun. One can see her concentrating on her cellphone. She captioned the picture in the Hindi language. She wrote, “Tayyar ho Jao n work from home (Get ready and work from home). ‘#wfh’, ‘#stayhome’, ‘#maskup’”.

As soon as the picture hit the internet, many fans also rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to compliment the actor. A fan commented, “Hi Malla, Always gorgeous & beautiful… Just a message would be cool” with a pair of heart-eyed face emojis and a red heart. Another one wrote, “You Are So Gorgeous Mam” with a praising hands emoticon. A netizen commented, “a work from home is good... Do it more n more”. Another one wrote, “Remote work is so much easier”.

A peek into Malaika Arora's photos

