Style Tips To Take From Malaika Arora To Rock Your Party Look This Holiday Season

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora: The actor who always looks younger and hotter with age, has surprised her fans in stylish outfits a lot of times. Here are her inspired outfits:

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was last seen in an item song in Pataakha. The star has always stunned her fans in her stylish public appearances, and stunning red carpet looks. The Bollywood actor has succeeded in making a mark on the fashion industry with her strong fashion statement. Malaika Arora always shares her pictures on Instagram, which proves her passion for fashion. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl, who always looks younger than her actual age, has surprised her fans in stylish outfits a lot of times. Here are some outfit inspiration that you can take from the actor this Christmas season-

Malaika Arora's scintillating wardrobe collection

1. Monotone Ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

2. Black and Golden dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

3. High-slit white bow dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

4. Silver high-slit side dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

5. High-neck multi-colour gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

6. Red and black jumpsuit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

7. Olive green top with a black, shimmery skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

8. Red coat-pant suit with buttons in the front

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

9. White and Purple short dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

10. White shimmery dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
