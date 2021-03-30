Malaika Arora Performs Wheel Pose On Narrow Ledge, Seema Khan Leaves Funny Comment

The Supermodel of The Year judge Malaika Arora is an avid fitness enthusiast. Her love for yoga and working out is no secret as the star often takes to her social media space to motivate her fans to hit the grind. On Tuesday, March 30, the model and actor once again, took to her Instagram account, to share yet another fitness post. However, it was her friend and star Seema Khan’s comment that has left everyone in splits.

Malaika Arora performs wheel pose

In the post, the Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer can be seen performing a wheel pose. Along with performing the yoga asana, the diva balances her body on a narrow ledge and surprises fans. Malaika opted for all-black athleisure wear for her yoga session and shared the importance of fitness with an inspiring quote from Aaron Lauritsen.

She wrote, “Here is a strange comfort in knowing that no matter what happens today, the Sun will rise again tomorrow. The struggles we endure today will be the 'good old days' we laugh about tomorrow. Life's trials will test you, and shape you, but don't let them change who you are”. Further on, the diva continued to push her fans to learn more by articulating, “Keep pushing yourself beyond boundaries! Strive for excellence! Learn, un learn and re learn!”. Check out the post shared by Malaika below:

Seema Khan’s funny comment

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing app, fans heaped praises for the star in the comment section. However, there was one comment which has made many burst out in laughter. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor, Seema Khan who is also a good friend of Malaika, prayed for her to not fall off the ledge. When the comment caught Malaika’s attention, even she couldn’t control her laughter. Here’s taking a quick look at the comment:

This isn’t the first time when Seema Khan has commented something hilarious post watching Malaika nailing yoga poses. Previously, after watching her perform Vasisthasana (Side Plank Pose), Seema hilariously asked the fitness enthusiast to stop. She wrote, "Stop it Malla I look like an octopus in this pose absolutely nothing like this (sic)." Check out the post and comment below:

(Promo Source: Seema Khan & Malaika Arora Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.