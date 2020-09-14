Malaika Arora Shares Heartfelt Post For Her Son Arhaan And Pet Dog During Her Quarantine

After her beau actor Arjun Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus on September 6, actor Malaika Arora had also informed fans about being diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor had penned a statement on Instagram while informing fans about her diagnosis. Recently, Malaika Arora also went on to share a heartwarming post on how she is staying connected with her son Arhaan and her pet dog during her self-quarantine phase.

Malaika Arora's way of staying connected to her loved ones

Malaika shared a picture wherein her son Arhaan and her pet dog can be seen looking at her from the other balcony. With the looks of it, it is clear that she is staying separately from them ever since she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Along with the picture, she also shared a beautiful message. Malaika wrote, 'Love knows no boundaries.' She added that with their social distancing and self-quarantine in place, they still find a way to check on each other, see each other, and talk to each other.

She went on to write that while her heart breaks to not be able to hug her two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives her so much courage and energy to power through this difficult time. Along with this, Malaika used the 'This too shall pass' hashtag along with a prayer emoji. Some of her fans reacted to the post while sending 'Get Well Soon' messages for her. Take a look at the post shared by India's Got Talent panelist along with the reaction of some fans to the same.

Malaika Arora's statement

Meanwhile, in the statement shared by her to inform her fans of her COVID-19 diagnosis, Malaika wrote that she is asymptomatic and is “feeling fine". Malaika had further mentioned that she is adhering to all safety norms while following all the required protocols. Furthermore, Malaika revealed that she has isolated herself from the advice of the doctors and the authorities and will be kept under home quarantine.

Earlier, the actor's beau Arjun took to social media to announce the news of his health and wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun”.

