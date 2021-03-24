Malaika Arora Shares Hilarious COVID-19 Tales On Her Instagram Stories; See Here

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to narrate some of her hilarious COVID-19 tales. She wrote on Instagram telling how she used to welcome visitors pre and post COVID-19 days. Earlier, she used to tell them, "Don't be afraid, our dog has been vaccinated," but now instead she says, "Don't be afraid, we have been vaccinated!".

In the next story, she added that people were "driving her mad" with coronavirus. Nowadays, she precariously uses restaurant bathrooms, as she opens the washroom door with her elbow, raises the toilet seat with her foot, switches on the water faucet using tissues and again opening the bathroom door with her elbow to leave. When she returns to her table she realises that she "forgot" to pull up her pants. Take a look at her hilarious COVID-19 story update here.

About Malaika Arora's Instagram updates

Malaika Arora gives her 12.5 million Instagram followers a sneak peek into her life by posting fitness and fashion updates. The Housefull actor has been keeping in shape with her various workouts which include her daily regimen of Yoga and promoting health, wellness and yoga-inspired by her fitness backed studio Sarva Yoga. Last Sunday, she also posted a stunning picture of herself wearing a silver sequined dress, minimal makeup and nude lipstick as she enjoyed her pool time. She was snapped by celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Malaika Arora wrote: "Summer is here." The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan reacted with fire emojis in the comments. Take a look.

Recently, Malaika also captured fans with her incredible twerking moves, where the video became trending overnight. She wrote on Instagram, "Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos". Watch the video here.

Malaika loves spending her spare time doing Yoga and going to the beach on weekends. Recently, she demonstrated a new Yoga asana on Instagram, well known as "Ekapada Ashtanga Namaskara". She challenged her fans to do the pose while also giving them tips to do it safely. She wrote that this asana helps boost energy in the body while improving your core strength. She also added that it helps in getting "stronger arms" and enhances body awareness. Check out the post here.

Malaika Arora on the work front

Malaika Arora was recently seen as one of the judges of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She has been well known for performing as a dancer in various songs like Chaiya Chaiya (Dil Se), Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabangg), Anarkali Disco Chali (Housefull 2) and Hello Hello (Patakhaa). She also had a special appearance in the Netflix web series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives which featured Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan.

Promo Image Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

