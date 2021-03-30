Malaika Arora Shows Glimpse Of Her 'obsession' And It's Not Her Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is often seen sharing pictures and videos from her personal life. She recently shared a picture of something she has been obsessing over. One might think that it is Malaika Arora's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. However, she is currently obsessed with her pet dog. Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram story here.

Malaika Arora is obsessing over her puppy Casper

Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself holding her pet dog Casper. The picture is captured in her vanity van where is she all set to shoot for her show. She wore a black ruffled dress and placed Casper on her shoulder like a baby. She also wrote that she is currently obsessed with Casper. Here is Malaika Arora's Instagram story revealing her current obsession.

Image source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

A sneak peek into Malaika Arora's Instagram

Malaika is often seen sharing her fitness pictures on Instagram. She shared a picture of a backend yoga pose as she posed right in front of the sea. She wore black yoga pants with a black sports bra. She braided her hair as she was all set for her yoga workout session. She quoted Aaron Lauritsen and wrote, "There is a strange comfort in knowing that no matter what happens today, the Sun will rise again tomorrow."

She added, "Keep pushing yourself beyond boundaries! Strive for excellence! Learn, unlearn and re-learn!" She also shared a picture of herself dressed in a colourful outfit on Holi. Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos here.

She shared a hilarious picture of hers on her Instagram where she is seen entering her car. She was seen stealing the bougainvillaea flowers as she cut a branch with a pair of scissors. She wore biker shorts and a grey tank top. Malaika wrote that since the spring season is here, she is stealing some pretty flowers. She also shared a picture from the Daboo Ratnani calendar. She was seen flipping her hair as she enjoyed the beach in her silver sequin dress. Here are some of Malaika Arora's photos from her Instagram.

Promo Image source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

