Malaika Arora Twins With Sister Amrita's Dog, Asks ''why Is The Pet Copying Me?''

After being snapped accidentally twinning with sister Amrita Arora Ladak, it seems that Malaika Arora is now twinning with Amrita's dog. Malaika took to her social media to share how she ended up twinning with her sister's dog. Sharing a collage of the two, Arora questioned her sister about the dog copying her.

The picture is a close-up shot of Malaika Arora and only her face is visible. The actor is sporting a white-coloured headgear with her hair let loose. On the side, the dog is seen sitting on the bed with an eye mask over his head, which seems like he is wearing a headgear. She captioned the post, "I think Axl n me r twinning 🤣🙈😂🙀....... @amuaroraofficial why is ur pet copying me?????? #lockdownfashion #wethinkalike". [sic]

Earlier last year, the sisters met up to spend some time together and were accidentally twinning. Malaika Arora was wearing a cropped full-sleeved white top and a pair of distressed blue jeans. She completed the look with a pair of white tennis shoes. Amrita Arora Ladak was snapped wearing a cropped white top with a full-sized blue denim skirt. She completed her look with a pair of checkered sneakers. See the picture below.

For their Mother's Day posts, both the sisters took to their social media on Sunday. Sharing a goofy selfie with her mother, Malaika Arora also shared a childhood picture in the next slide when her mother is seen holding a baby Malaika.

Amrita Arora Ladak also took to her social media to dedicate a special post to their mom. The mother-daughter duo is all smiles in the picture as Amrita is seen clicking a selfie.

