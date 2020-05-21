Malaika Arora Wishes Aditi Govitrikar On Her Birthday, Shares Plans For Celebration

With the Coronavirus lockdown, people have been very active on social media. Among them is actor Malaika Arora who has been posting various snaps from cooking to sharing throwback pictures with her fans. Though birthday celebrations have taken a backseat amid the lockdown, Malaika has a plan for pal Aditi Govitrikar's birthday.

The actor, who is currently quarantining with her son Arhaan Khan at her home, took to her social media stories to wish Aditi Govitrikar for her birthday. She shared a series of throwback pictures with her and their other friends. In the first picture, Malaika Arora, Aditi and their two other friends are sitting around a table and staring into the camera for a picture. Across the picture, Arora wrote, "Ok so what should we do this bday @aditigovitrikar??". [sic]

Suggesting the plans she had in mind, the actor shared a collage of pictures from their old hangouts and asked if they should all go to celebrate. The next picture seems to be from a vacation where Malaika Arora, Aditi Govitrikar, and their other friends are seen posing for a picture. Adding a caption to the picture, she asked if they should travel for this birthday.

In the last picture that Malaika Arora shared, she seems to be wearing a bathrobe while holding a glass of wine and Aditi Govitrikar is happily smiling as she stands beside Arora. Finally adding a birthday wish for Aditi in the caption, she wrote, "Nah.. can't think of anything.. sit at home n enjoy. Cheers. happy bday @aditigovitrikar". [sic]

The actor earlier took to her social media to share a video of her on the beach. Dressed in a white bikini, Malaika is seen happily spinning around on the beach. Offering some motivation to her fans in the caption, she wrote, "Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this 'out of control spin' and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again.#anewdawn#anewday#stayhomestaysafe". [sic]

Amid the lockdown, Malaika Arora is quite caught up with her home workouts and often shares pictures and videos of it. She is also endorsing her newly launched app called Sarva which helps people with Yoga workouts and offers advice and instructions for performing guided meditation. She also launched an initiative called YOGA+ to celebrate how Yoga fits into people's lives.

