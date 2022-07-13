Mallika Sherawat Compares Herself To Deepika Padukone In 'Gehraiyaan'; 'Did Same, But...'

Known for her bold onscreen scenes in films like Khwahish and Murder, Mallika Sherawat is one of the popular names in the Bollywood industry. The 45-year-old often speaks about her body, acting and the bold career choices she made when she entered the industry. Recently, The Myth fame actor compared her 2004 film Murder with Deepika Padukone's recent outing, Gehraaiyaan.

Deepika Padukone featured in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, also starring Ananya Panday, Naseeruddin Shah and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. In the film, the Padmaavat actor aced the role of Alisha who cheats on her boyfriend to have an affair with her cousin's fiance.

Mallika Sherawat compares herself to Deepika Padukone

In a conversation with Prabhat Khabar, Mallika Sherawat said that earlier the heroines were either too good, 'sati-savitri types', who were too innocent to know anything or they were the characterless vamps. "These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that,'' she further noted.

Talking about the development in the Indian film industry, Sherawat said that heroines are now more confident about their bodies. Furthermore, she mentioned her hit film Murder, that stars Imraan Hashmi in the lead, and stated that people said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini.

The Guru actor then compared herself to Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, stating, "Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me.

She asserted that people only talked about her body and glamour and not her acting, adding that she worked in Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome but none talked about her acting.

Mallika Sherawat on the professional front

Making a comeback in the Hindi film industry, Sherawat, 45, is gearing up for the release of her next, RK/RKay. The film is written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, starring Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

Image: Instagram/@mallikasherawat/@deepikapadukone