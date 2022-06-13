Mamta Kulkarni Grabs Attention With Latest Pics; Shocked Fans Say She's 'unrecognisable'

Mamta Kulkarni has grabbed the attention of netizens with her latest post on Instagram, with fans stating that she looks 'unrecognisable' as compared to her earlier avatar. The former actor and model gained immense popularity in the 90s, having starred in films like Aashiq Awara, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan and many more. Mamta quit the industry after her appearance in the 2002 project Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum.

Mamta Kulkarni grabs attention with her latest pics; fans say she's unrecognisable

Kulkarni's recent close-up selfies posted on Instagram have received mixed reactions from fans, with some claiming that she has 'lost her smile' and that they couldn't recognise her. Meanwhile, many also heaped praise on the actor, stating that her charm is still intact and she looks 'so beautiful'. Take a look at her post.

Mamta left her fans disappointed when she suddenly withdrew from the glamour world and became a controversial figure after marrying a suspected drug dealer, Vicky Goswami. The actor now reportedly resides in Kenya. Her husband, who hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is the son of a former police officer.

Mamta was also involved in a drug case back in 2016. The Thane police had then intercepted two cars, which were found to be carrying 2-3 kgs of Ephedrine (powder). According to reports, the drivers of both vehicles were arrested by police. The consignment was worth over Rs 80 lakh, while both drivers had gotten fake identification cards of a pharmaceutical company made. The course of the investigation saw 10 people being arrested, while 7 others, including Mamta, were named as wanted. According to reports, she was also a part of an international drug ring meeting in Kenya in January 2016 with her husband.

More about Mamta Kulkarni

The actor has to her credit projects like Aashiq Awara (1993), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Andolan (1995), Baazi (1996), China Gate (1998) and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller (2001). Even in her prime years, the actor made headlines for her alleged links with gangsters and the mafia.

