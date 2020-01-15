The Debate
Man Found Guilty Of Molesting Former Bollywood Actress On Flight Sentenced For Three Years

Bollywood News

41-year-old businessman, Vikas Sachdev has been sentenced to three tears in prison for molesting a former Bollywood actress on a flight back in 2017,

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai

41-year-old businessman, Vikas Sachdev has been sentenced to three years in prison for molesting a former Bollywood actress on a flight in 2017, as confirmed by a news agency. Convicted by Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court under child protection laws, Sachdev was accused of moving his foot up and down the actress' neck and back a multiple times, while she was 'half-asleep'. The former Bollywood actress in question at that time was just 17 years old. 

READ: Unnao Rape Case: Kuldeep Sengar Moves Delhi HC Challenging Conviction, Life Imprisonment

In 2017, the former actress had documented the entire incident on Instagram, which soon went viral. In the post, she claimed that on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, Sachdev kept nudging her shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down her back & neck. In the now-deleted Instagram post, she claimed to have blamed the turbulence first while being half asleep, but she was later woken up by a foot touching her neck. 

The police arrested Sachdev after he was reportedly identified with help from the airline. The former Bollywood actress had also alleged that the airline did nothing to help her when she raised the issue, but the airline had denied the charge and said that they have 'zero tolerance for such behavior'. 

READ: Hearing & Speech-impaired Girl Gang-raped, Minor Among 2 Held

READ: Watch: Trade Union Members Hold Rally Over Kumarganj Gangrape And Murder

 

 

