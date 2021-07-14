Mandira Bedi Pens Handwritten Note For Raj Kaushal In Unique IG Feature; Mouni Hails Her

Mandira Bedi is grappling with the untimely death of her husband, Raj Kaushal last month. The actor is missing the late filmmaker and expressing her grief with just a few words. Her recent post once again displayed how hard she was finding it to come to terms with the tragedy.

Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal

A unique feature on Mandira’s Instagram handle is that every third post of hers is a handwritten note. This often is a motivational quote or festive greeting or message to her fans. This time, this third post of a handwritten note on her account was for her husband.

The DDLJ star just posted the word ‘Raji’, the name with which she used to fondly address Raj, along with three dots, that conveyed that she had much more to express to her husband.

Since Raj’s death, Mandira has expressed a lot, without expressing much. She had first put a blank picture as her Instagram display picture.

Her first post on Instagram was just a heartbreak emoji with pictures alongside her husband. On Twitter, she remembered him by writing ‘RIP my Raji.’

Meanwhile, her close friend Mouni Roy, penned an appreciation post for her. Sharing pictures of their stylish and quirky expressions, the actor called Mandira her 'baby strongest.’

Mouni had previously shared a picture from the prayer meet for Raj Kaushal, held on July 2. She had then captioned it, “We do…. It'll never be the same again.”

Raj Kaushal passes away

Raj Kaushal passed away of a heart attack on June 30. He is known for directing films like Shaadi Ka Laddoo, which also starred Mandira, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Anthony Kaun Hai? and producing My Brother… Nikhil. Numerous celebrities in the film industry mourned his death and expressed their condolences. Some of them also turned up at his funeral.

He is survived by wife Mandira, son Vir and daughter Tara.

