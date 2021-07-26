Mandira Bedi Pens Note To Self After Raj Kaushal's Demise, Affirms 'Time To Begin Again'

Mandira Bedi, who is overcoming the loss of her husband Raj Kaushal, on Monday, wrote a note to herself and shared a picture of it on her Instagram profile. Affirming that it was "Time to begin again" with her caption, Mandira's note read "I am worthy, I am capable, I am loved, I am strong." Mandira Bedi lost her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal last month at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest. The actor has put up a strong face for her children and family ever since the tragic event.

Mandira writes a note to self, says it's 'Time to begin again'

Post her husband's demise, Mandira had maintained a distance from her social media handles for some time but has now been constantly posting adorable pictures with parents and children, Vir and Tara. She took to her Instagram on Monday uploading an affirmation message in her handwriting reiterating that she is 'worthy, capable and strong'. The caption read "Time to #beginagain

My #dailyaffirmation."

The actor received love and strength from fellow friends and TV celebrities after she uploaded the post. TV actor Arjun Bijlani wrote 'True that ❤️' while other notable personalities like Tanvi Shah, Zeba Kohli, Chintzy Kaur among others poured heart emojis.

The Indian entertainment industry and fans have been showering love and support to the actor post her husband's death. The duo, who got married in 1999 had completed 23 years of marriage. They are parents to two children Vir and Tara Bedi. Their son Vir, 10, was born in 2011 whereas they adopted Tara, who entered their family in July last year. She is 4.

Mandira Uploads adorable photos of family, son

In a recent Instagram story on Sunday, the actor shared a picture of ten-year-old Vir, sitting on a sofa as he coyly looks at the camera. The kid can be seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue pyjamas as he poses. Mandira added heart emojis to the post. Have a look.

Last week, the Shanti actor also shared a heartwarming picture with her children and parents. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks (sic).". In the picture, Mandira's daughter Tara can be seen happily sitting on her grandfather's lap whereas Vir is seen smiling with his arms around his grandparents.

Since the passing of her husband, Bedi took to her Instagram several times to pay him an emotional tribute. In one post she shared an image of 'Raji' handwritten on a page while in a more recent post, the actor broke her silence to pay her respects. She wrote "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.." while sharing some of their pictures.

(IMAGE- INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI)

