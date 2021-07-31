Mani Ratnam's Crew Mistakenly Taken As 'spider-man' In PPE Kits On 'Ponniyin Selvan' Sets

Director Mani Ratnam who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad is taking strict precautions on the sets amid the pandemic. Recently, his wife Suhasini took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures from the shooting sets where she documented the crew members resembling ‘spider man’ in PPE kits. Director Mani Ratnam is shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, and the rest of Ponniyin Selvan's crew.

Mani Ratnam's crew members adhere to strict COVID-19 restrictions

In one of the photos, Mani Ratnam looks focused as he called the shots for the actors. In another post, camera technicians are seen wearing a blue suit as camouflage. The makers had wrapped up a major portion of the film in April. Ponniyin Selvan will be made in two parts. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "They are not Spider-M’en or supermen but camera technicians. Dressed in blue suits as camouflage (sic)." Suhasini shared another photo of director Mani Ratnam keenly focussing at work. She captioned the photo, "Here he is. Right now right here (sic)."

According to various media reports, south Indian actor Sarathkumar is paired opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film. Recently, his daughters Varalaxmi and Pooja met Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Pondicherry. Sharing the pictures from the get-together, she wrote, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may God shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Haha (sic)." Meanwhile, the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan is based on the Tamil literary novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. The film, like the novel, will chronicle the important events that happened during the Chola regime.

IMAGE: PTI/SUHASINIHASAN/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.