Manikarnika Box Office Collection: How Much Did The Movie Earn In Total?

Kangana Ranaut starrer historical drama film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is one of the most successful historical films in India. It came with its own bundle of rumours and controversies, but the movie had a smooth sailing after it was released in the theatres. The movie was released on January 25, 2019. Kangana Ranaut played the lead role of Manikarnika aka Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Jisshu Sengupta played the role of King Gangadhar Rao, Atul Kulkarni appeared as Tayta Tope, Suresh Oberoi appeared as Peshwa Bajirao II. Ankita Lokhande appeared as Jhalkaribai whereas Mishti appeared as Kashi bai in the film.

Manikarnika Box Office Collection

In its total course of theatrical run, Manikarnika earned Rs. 56.56 Crore in its first week according to Box Office India. The first day earnings brought in Rs. 7.75 Crore. The second-day earnings were Rs. 18.1 Crore which is also the highest first-day collection for a female-oriented film. According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie grossed a whopping Rs. 100 crores in India whereas the worldwide gross was Rs. 55.11 crores. Total net gross of the movie was Rs. 90.81 crores. According to Filmibeat, Amazon Prime Video acquired the digital distribution rights of the film for Rs. 40 Crore, whereas the satellite rights were purchased for Rs. 25 Crore.

The movie was released in 3700 screens in India and worldwide. It was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, in addition to the original Hindi audio. It was also screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan Culture Centre for Shri Ramnath Kovind, the President of India. The cast and crew of the film were also present at the screening and they were later felicitated by the President as well.

Manikarnika movie plot

Manikarnika is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay is written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, well-known Hindi and Telugu film writer. The movie focuses on the legendary queen of Jhani, Rani Laxmibai. Manikarnika traces the life of the Rani Laxmibai before and after her marriage with King Gangadhar Rao. The queen who is known for her iconic battle line 'Main Apni Jhansi Nahi Doongi' (I won't give away my Jhansi), lived a courageous life as the queen of the land as well people's hearts.

Kangana Ranaut is said to have teamed up with producer Komal Jain for a spiritual sequel of the film Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. The sequel will be based on the Kashmiri queen Didda who is also known as The Witch Queen and the Catherine of Kashmir. The shooting for this film is slated to begin in 2022.