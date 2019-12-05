Manish Malhotra Birthday Special: A Look Into The Fashion Designer's Journey

Manish Malhotra, born on December 5, is one of the most celebrated designers of Bollywood. A lot of celebs are often seen showcasing his attires in events. From wedding collections to event outfits, he has perfected it all. Known for hosting elegant fashion shows all over, the designer is also known to host fabulous parties. Malhotra has spent over 25 years in the fashion industry while his Label has completed over 13 years. The star also recently launched his own makeup brand. Here is a look at his fabulous journey in the industry.

Manish Malhotra’s journey as a fashion designer

Malhotra had a knack for fashion ever since he was a child. He often advised his mother regarding her outfits and saree trends. Slowly, that interest turned into passion which eventually led him to a successful career. He was always into arts, sketching and designing and was also popular in his school for it.

Born in Mumbai in a middle-class family, once he decided to pursue designing, the star started working at a boutique. Earning just ₹ 500 at his first job, the star engaged in hard work and developed his skills as much as he could. Initially, he only designed for women and gradually made his way into designing for men as well.

In 2005, the designer launched his own label Manish Malhotra when he was just 39 years old. The star has now grown to be known in the international industry as well. He has even designed for celebrities like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Kylie Minogue including the legendary rock-star Michael Jackson.

In an interview with a leading daily, when the star was asked about the challenges in his journey, he said that life would not be fun without the challenges. He continued saying that in 2013, he was the first Indian designer to open a large-format, flagship couture store in Delhi and now the store occupies a place of pride in the Indian fashion landscape. He went on to say that he is a keen observer and from nature to architecture, people going about their lives a beautiful piece of art or a beautifully decorated room, he finds inspiration everywhere.

