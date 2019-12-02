Manisha Koirala Shares Picture From The Hospital, Says, "Grateful For Second Chance"

Actor Manisha Koirala, who won a tough battle against ovarian cancer, shared a picture of her undergoing treatment at a hospital and also put up the latest picture from one of her holidays. She captioned it saying, "Forever greatful for second chance to life gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one." For those unaware, in December this year, the actress completes seven years of being cancer-free.

Manisha Koirala feels the disease came into her life as a gift as her vision is now sharper, mind clearer and her perspective realigned. In her memoir "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life", she talks about her treatment in the US and the care provided by the oncologists there to how she rebuilt her life once she returned home. Manisha says her book is a result of intense soul-searching and she has plunged deep into the dark, bottomless pit of painful memories and woven a story out of them.

"It has taken a lot of courage to confront and relive my experiences. But I needed to do so in order to become a true storyteller for the readers’ sake as well as my own," she says. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. Manisha says for a decade, she had abused her body. "The poor lifestyle I had been leading made my body susceptible to diseases. Had it not been cancer, some other malady would have struck me. In hindsight, on a dark, lonely night, I still wonder what it could have been and whether it would have been better or worse," the book, co-authored with Neelam Kumar and published by Penguin Random House, says.

"I think cancer came into my life as a gift. My vision is sharper, my mind clearer, my perspective realigned. I have succeeded in transforming my passive-aggressive anger and anxiety into more peaceful expressions," Manisha writes. She says post-recovery, she has succeeded in transforming her passive-aggressive anger and anxiety into more peaceful expressions.

Born into the prominent Koirala family in Nepal, Manisha made her Bollywood debut with "Saudagar" in 1991 and went on to act in films like "1942: A Love Story", "Akele Hum Akele Tum", "Bombay", "Khamoshi: The Musical", "Dil Se", "Mann", "Lajja" and "Company".

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

