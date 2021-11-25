Manoj Bajpayee Joins 'Urban Dictionary' Trend; Promotes 'Srikant' From 'The Family Man'

National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee, who played the role of Srikant Tiwari in his hit Amazon series, The Family Man, recently took to his official Instagram handle and joined the Show us your name in Urban Dictionary trend. The actor, however, instead of his own name, promoted his character Srikant by searching the meaning of his name in Urban Dictionary. Manoj shared the meaning of the name on his IG story. The streamer, Amazon Prime also shared the same on their verified Insta account.

Manoj Bajpayee joins Urban Dictionary trend

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the actor posted a screengrab of the meaning of Srikant in Urban Dictionary. The meaning reads, "Someone who is definitely not a minimum guy."

The Family Man 2 is the follow-up on Manoj’s character from the first season in 2019. The show premiered on Amazon Prime on June 4. The latest season traces the intelligence unit TASC’S mission against a dangerous outfit and the action takes place in Chennai. Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee is accompanied by his team members like JK aka Sharib Hashmi, among others. The series stars Samantha Akkineni as Rajji, while Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, among others also feature in it.

Recently, Manoj connected virtually for the 'Creating Cult Icons: India's Own James Bond with The Family Man' held at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa and talked about how he never tried to make his movie character larger than life. He spoke about how he tried to live in the reality and make his character a representative of the masses and added how he never made an attempt to make his character larger than life.

Speaking about his character in the series, he stated that he didn't need to search Srikant Tiwari anywhere else and added that it was within himself, in his family, in his surroundings, and everywhere. The actor later mentioned that the series was a great story of a middle-class Indian guy who was trying to find a balance between a demanding job and a demanding family. "When Raj and DK came to me with the synopsis, I was sold out to it," he added.

Image: @Primevideoin/Instagram