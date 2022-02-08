Manoj Bajpayee Marks 9 Years Of 'Special 26' With Intense Clip; Fans Hail 'masterpiece'

Manoj Bajpayee has featured in numerous critically acclaimed films over the course of his career. While the majority of them had the prime focus as Bajpayee, there were, however, a handful of films where he performed alongside various ace actors and claimed comparatively lesser screen time. However, even in such multi-starrers, the actor's performance stood out and many of such roles are lauded even today

One such film and performance was in Special 26. The actor remembered the film on the occasion of its ninth anniversary.

He also shared a special compilation video to mark the occasion. Fans gave a shoutout to the film and also to his character who investigates a syndicate organising massive scams.

Manoj Bajpayee marks 9 years of Special 26; fans shower praises on film

Manoj had played the role of Central Bureau of Investigation officer Wasim Khan in the film. The plot of the film revolved around a gang impersonating CBI officials to loot businessmen and politicians. The real CBI, led by Wasim Khan, then attempts to nab the real culprits.

In the compilation video, one could see Manoj being introduced by Jimmy Sheirgill, who played a cop, as a 'real' CBI officer after the menace created by the fake gang. The National Award-winning artiste then could be seen in different acts, right from directing his juniors to look for the police records, keeping his eye out for another such robbery attempt, chasing leads on a scooter or raining slaps. The Satya star displayed impressive intensity as the officer, keeping the thrills convincing in the cat and mouse game.

Netizens shared their thoughts about the movie. A common term used while they described it was 'masterpiece'. Actor Karan Tacker too replied in the comments section, calling it a 'game-changer.''

Special 26 cast and crew

Special 26 was helmed by Neeraj Pandey, who had attained fame for a similar genre film A Wednesday a couple of years ago before this. The plot was based on real incidents where cons posed as CBI officers to rob people. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher portrayed the lead members of the con group while Kajal Aggarwal enacted the part of Akshay's love interest.

The film was a success at the box office, earning over Rs 65 crore in India.