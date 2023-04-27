Manoj Bajpayee Shares Picture-perfect Moment With Wife Shabana Raza, Daughter

Manoj Bajpayee recently shared a picture of his real family and the Internet is loving it. The Family Man star posing with his real family is a rare view to see. The actor, on April 27, shared an adorable photo of himself with his wife and daughter. The family was seen decked up in ethnic outfits. Sharing the photo, the actor captioned, "Fam" with an evil eye emoticon.

As soon as the actor shared the post, several celebrities and the actor's friends took to his post's comment section to flood him with compliments. Saba Pataudi dropped red hearts. Gajraj Rao wrote, "Lovely" followed by a couple of red hearts. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur too commented. He wrote, "Beautiful." Manoj Bajpayee's fans too flooded his comment section with their love. Check out the photo below:

Manoj Bajpayee, who is married to Shabana Raza, keeps his personal life low key. It's very rare when he shares his family pictures on his social media handles. The last time the actor shared a photo with his family was about a couple of weeks ago, when he spent some quality time with his family and friends. Sharing a set of photos, the actor wrote, "Cherishing beautiful moments with family & friends." Check out his post below:

Before this, it was on Daughter's Day when the actor shared a photo with his daughter and wife Shabana. Sharing a casual family moment, the actor wrote, "A monster in a spectacle and darling of papa otherwise!!! Love you and the family as you call us !! Happy daughter’s day!" Check out the photo below:

Manoj Bajpayee's personal life

Manoj Bajpayee, born in Bihar to a farmer father, was married to a girl from Delhi during his struggling days. In 2006, after his divorce with his first wife, Manoj Bajpayee married actor Shabana Raza, who is also known as Neha after her first film Kareeb. The couple share a daughter together.

Manoj Bajpayee on work front

Manoj Bajpayee, who is famous for his role in the Prime Video series The Family Man, was recently seen in the film Gulmohar. The film also starred Sharmila Tagore in an important role. Manoj Bajpayee has been seen in many television series and films. The actor will be next seen in Bandaa.

