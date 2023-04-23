Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Bandaa To Stream On OTT From THIS Date; Details Inside

"Bandaa", starring Manoj Bajpayee, is set for a direct-to-digital premiere on streaming platform ZEE5.

ZEE5 made the announcement on Sunday on the occasion of Bajpayee's 54th birthday.

According to the streamer, "Bandaa" is a power-packed courtroom drama inspired by true incidents. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma.

Bajpayee said he is thrilled to announce his third collaboration with ZEE5.

"After our successful partnership with Silence...Can You Hear it? and Dial 100, we are now bringing a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention, and I can't wait for you to join us on this incredible adventure! I am excited to present another glimpse of Bandaa which will premiere soon on ZEE5," the National Award winner said in a statement.

"Our next original film, Bandaa is a power-packed courtroom drama, inspired by true and shocking events of a legal case. It is the courageous story of one man’s fight against all odds for truth and justice and it’s emotionally moving and inspiring. We look forward to its release on ZEE5 soon," added Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India.

Director Karki said ZEE5 is the right platform to take "our vision" to screens across the globe.

Bhanushali described the upcoming film as "a gripping courtroom drama with an ace actor like Manoj Bajpayee with a subject that will shake you".

Bajpayee was last seen in "Gulmohar", a Disney+ Hotstar film.