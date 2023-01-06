Manoj Bajpayee’s Twitter Account Hacked, Actor Says ‘please Do Not Engage…’

Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said that his Twitter handle has been hacked and asked everyone to avoid interacting with the account. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star informed his 3.6 million followers that the issue is in the process of being solved.

"My Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with anything coming from my profile today until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. Will keep you posted," Manoj Bajpayee wrote.

Take a look at his Instagram story below:

However, no unusual activity was spotted on his Twitter handle till Friday morning. His profile only showed work-related and promotional tweets.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is awaiting the world premiere of his new film 'Joram' at the 52nd International Film Festival in Rotterdam.

Last month, the makers of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer courtroom drama launched the poster of 'Bandaa'.

Sharing the poster, Manoj wrote on Instagram: "Ek #Bandaa Hai...Jo sach ke liye ladta hai. A story of a lawyer who fought for truth & justice against all odds. Presenting #Bandaa story of man who never gave up! An honour to essay this role."