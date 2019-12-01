Manushi Chillar Aims To Spread AIDS Awareness Among Women In India

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar took to Twitter on the occasion of World AIDS Day to announce the expansion of her awareness programme of Project Shakti, a non-profit organisation.

"On #WorldAidsDay, Project Shakti expands its scope of work and is starting an AIDS awareness programme among rural women in India for community outreach. I'm super proud of this moment as this initiative is extremely close to my heart", tweeted Manushi adding, "Let's spread awareness and let's fight this together!"

India has the third-largest HIV epidemic in the world. As per the data released by UNAIDS, In 2017 India, 2.1 million people were living with HIV and 69,000 people died from an AIDS-related illness.

India HIV Estimation 2017 report states that HIV prevalence is estimated at 0.22 per cent. Mizoram has the highest estimated adult HIV prevalence of 2.04 per cent, followed by Manipur (1.43 %), Nagaland (1.15 %), Telangana (0.70 %) and Andhra Pradesh (0.63%).

The total number of people living with HIV (PLHIV) in India is estimated at 21.40 lakhs in 2017. Maharashtra has the highest number of PLHIV at 3.30 lakhs, followed by Andhra Pradesh (2.70 lakh), Karnataka (2.47 lakh) and Telangana(2.04 lakh).

"AIDS awareness among women will be one of the key initiatives of Project Shakti because I do feel women of our country are at risk due to lack of awareness programmes," she said.

Manushi added, "We work with hundreds of women across India and we are looking to educate them about AIDS awareness so that they can spread this important message in their respective communities. It is absolutely essential for our country to fight AIDS and I'm looking forward to doing my bit for the cause."

Manushi founded the non-profit organisation (NGO) Project Shakti in 2017. The project aims to improve menstrual hygiene in India. Her organisation currently provides free sanitary pads among women. She is also working with women across 12 states and over 20 villages to spread awareness about hygiene and sanitation. They have the machines to produce sanitary pads from natural fibre.

The pageant queen concluded by saying, "We employ women from our society and empower them by providing employment. I feel like you can help people and you can provide for them but giving them skills and giving them the means to actually fend for themselves is what Project Shakti is all about."

