'Many Questioned Why Adoption?': Sushmita Sen Reveals Struggles Of Becoming Single Mother

International Women's Day or the women's rights movement is celebrated on March 8 every year with the world emphasizing the need for gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. Eminent personalities around the globe have been sharing their thoughts on the day by penning posts on their respective social media handles.

Sushmita Sen on being single mother

Meanwhile, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has opened up on how society questioned her on being a single mother. Stating about her first adopted child, Renee, Sen wrote on social media, "Renee was born from my heart when I was just 24 years old. It was a big decision!! Many questioned it. Why adoption?" The Aarya actor said that people used to question her if she was ready to become a single parent as she wrote, "How will you raise a child without being married? Are you ready to be a single parent?"

Sen continued about the stereotypical questions and opinions being put up by the world as she wrote, "You realise the impact this decision will have on your professional & personal life? The questioning & opinions were endless…And yet, I did what felt right in my heart." Telling that adopting Renee was one of the best decisions of her life, she stated, "I knew I was ready to be a mother. And it turned out to be the best decision I ever made, one so profound…I made it twice!! Now I am blessed with two beautiful daughters: Renee and Alisah."

'I am who I am': Sushmita Sen

A part of Sushmita's note read, "I am who I am because I found the courage to follow my heart…seeking the right guidance, information & support that was needed when I needed it. I know these biases haven’t stopped. But they shouldn’t stop you..This is a reminder to talk about them. Find YOUR answer. She also put some motivational hashtags in the caption, which read, "#SearchForChange #beAuthentic #BeyondConditioning #BeyondBias I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga."

Recently, the Main Hoon Na actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of billboard that had a special message inscribed on it. It read, "Bina Shaadi Ke Child Adoption Kaise Kar Sakti Ho? #WhyTheBias." Opening up about the same, she wrote, "This seems to be doing the rounds in Mumbai and Delhi... heard this one too many times before I decided to stop listening. #SingleMotherByChoice #WhyTheBias #ad."

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47