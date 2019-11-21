The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Marjaavaan: The Box Office Collection Of Sidharth Malhotra Film

Bollywood News

Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, & Rakul Preet Singh has hit the theatres; read to know its box office collection till now

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
marjaavaan

Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh hit the screens on November 15 and maintained a good start. The movie is a tragic love story packed with action. It looks like the film has left a huge impact on many viewers. Here's a look at the film’s first-day box office collection.

Marjaavaan box office collection

The audience seems to have approved of Sidharth’s effort which made around the collection of ₹ 7 Crore on the first day of release. Later, on the first weekend, the film collected a total of 17.39 Crore. However, the film also performed well on Monday by earning ₹ 4.15 Crore, ₹ 3.61 Crore on Tuesday and ₹ 3.16 Crore on Wednesday. According to a movie critic, Tara Adarsh, the film has earned ₹ 35.34 Crore till now.

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the movie is directed by Milap Zaveri. The film stars Sidharth as a goon named Raghu who falls in love with Zoya. Then comes a villain in their life in the form of Riteish Deshmukh and ends up turning their happy love story into a tragic one. 

ALSO READ: Marjaavaan Box-office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Collects Rs 28.4 Crore

ALSO READ: Marjaavaan Weekend Box Office Collection Of Sidharth, Riteish, Tara & Rakul's Film

 

It is not the first time when Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are pictured in one frame. Before this, the two came together in Ek Villain, which also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aathiya Shetty's film Motichoor Chaknachoor was also released along with Siddharth Malhotra's film Marjaavaan. This film is also getting a very good response from the fans.

ALSO READ: Bala Vs Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Who Fared Better At The Ticket Windows?

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Vs Riteish Deshmukh At BO: Can Marjaavaan Prove Lucky For Them?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG