Marjaavaan: The Box Office Collection Of Sidharth Malhotra Film

Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh hit the screens on November 15 and maintained a good start. The movie is a tragic love story packed with action. It looks like the film has left a huge impact on many viewers. Here's a look at the film’s first-day box office collection.

The audience seems to have approved of Sidharth’s effort which made around the collection of ₹ 7 Crore on the first day of release. Later, on the first weekend, the film collected a total of 17.39 Crore. However, the film also performed well on Monday by earning ₹ 4.15 Crore, ₹ 3.61 Crore on Tuesday and ₹ 3.16 Crore on Wednesday. According to a movie critic, Tara Adarsh, the film has earned ₹ 35.34 Crore till now.

#Marjaavaan Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2019

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the movie is directed by Milap Zaveri. The film stars Sidharth as a goon named Raghu who falls in love with Zoya. Then comes a villain in their life in the form of Riteish Deshmukh and ends up turning their happy love story into a tragic one.

It is not the first time when Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are pictured in one frame. Before this, the two came together in Ek Villain, which also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aathiya Shetty's film Motichoor Chaknachoor was also released along with Siddharth Malhotra's film Marjaavaan. This film is also getting a very good response from the fans.

