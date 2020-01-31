Marriage Proposal Movie Scenes From Bollywood That You Should Take Notes From

Bollywood sets high benchmarks when it comes to describing a perfect marriage proposal movie scene. They can always be an inspiration, be it taking fashion cues or marriage proposal ideas. Check out these movie scenes that will help you plan your filmy marriage proposal.

Dil Chahta Hain

Dil Chahta Hain is an iconic Bollywood flick that has cult following. In the film, Aamir Khan's character Aakash does not believe in love. But his opinion towards relationship and marriages changes as he comes across Shalini, played by Preity Zinta. Aakash proposing Shalini was one of the best Bollywood's marriage proposal scenes. He proposes Shalini on her wedding day in front of her fiance. And she says yes. Dil Chahta Hain released in 2001.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a romcom featuring Genelia D'Souza and Imran Khan. Aditi and Jay are best friends turned into lovers. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na's climax scene is considered one of the best marriage proposal scenes delivered by Bollywood. Jay rides off a horse to the airport, chasing Aditi who is flying overseas forever. He invades the security checks, fighting with the cops to find Aditi and propose.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bollywood's one of the best romantic comedy flicks, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also has the best Bollywood marriage proposals. Bunny and Naina's on and off love sequence attracted fans towards their love story. Ranbir Kapoor playing Bunny did an amazing job proposing Naina played by Deepika Padukone. It was a typical filmy proposal with the perfect timing, bottle of wine, cake, balloons and a ring. Bunny comes in to propose Naina on the New Years Eve when she had given up hopes.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

One of Bollywood's iconic romantic classics, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has two marriage proposals and both of them will win your heart over. Shah Rukh Khan is seen proposing Rani Mukerji in the temple. And when he proposes Anjali, played by Kajol, gets fans teary-eyed with his proposal as he can't see Anjali getting married to someone else.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

The comedy-drama, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi has a pinch of romance and Bollywood's one of the best marriage proposal scenes. Sameer played by Salman Khan proposes Rani played by Priyanka Chopra in a stadium full of the audience before a cricket match starts. He pulls off the mic from Kapil Dev's hand and confesses his feelings towards Rani.

Promo Image Credits - A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani production house's YouTube Channel

