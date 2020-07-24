'Masaan' Completes 5 Years: Richa Chadha Talks About Her Experience, Says 'Proud Of It'

Masaan clocked 5 years on July 24. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Richa Chadha who was featured alongside Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role in Masaan talked about her experience and views about the movie. The actor called it a brave film.

Richa Chadha talks about Masaan

Richa Chadha mentioned that it highlighted the reality of Indians and the smaller towns where people have access to the internet, but they also are torn between traditional societal norms and people around them. This also includes their families stopping them and other things like that, added the actor. Further, she called Masaan, a very interesting and a parallel voice which became one of the major reasons why she wanted to do it.

Also Read| Richa Chadha says ‘An actor had a press release ready even before Irrfan Khan died’

Chadha talked about the movie dealing with topics like caste and religion which sounded very interesting to her. Richa Chadha revealed that she was known about the development of the project by Neeraj so she had already agreed for her role. Talking about how she agreed for the role, she said when Neeraj was writing the script and researching for it, he told Richa that he is doing some research and when they were shooting in Banaras, he got a lot of opportunities to do some digging and meet people. She further mentioned that he told her that he is coming up with a story and wanted her to be a part of it and that’s how she signed up for the role.

Also Read| Richa Chadha's cute moments with her cats 'Jugni' & 'Kamli' will melt your heart

Richa Chadha opens up about Masaan's impact on her career

When Richa Chadha was asked about the impact of Masaan on her career, she said that she doesn’t know how Masaan has changed her career sustainability but it is definitely a film of hers she is extremely proud of. She further said she sometimes thinks the job of the creators is to just push people in one direction and then more films on the subject are made. The actor hailed Masaan’s director Neeraj and called him an asset to the film industry.

On the occasion of 5 years of Masaan, Richa Chadha said, 'a thing of beauty is a joy forever'. She added that when makers create any film, it lasts forever. She quoted the example of films by Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak and said that people still watch their films. She wrapped up her conversation saying that films have nothing to do with their time as such, they live forever so it is important to be in good ones.

Also Read| Richa Chadha collabs with Cargo's Arati Kadav for a short film shot virtually on phone

Also Read| Richa Chadha's claims of not receiving royalty for 'Gangs of Wasseypur' true: Director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.