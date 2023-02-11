Masaba Gupta And Vivian Richards' Old Photo Made Satyadeep Misra Say THIS!

Days after her wedding with designer Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra took to social media and shared an unseen throwback photo of his wife Masaba and his father-in-law Vivian Richards. The photo was from the legendary cricketer's 70th birthday celebration in May last year. A few of the fashion designer's fans claimed Masaba resembled Meghan Markle in the photo.

The throwback picture was clicked at the Golf court in Antigua. The father-daughter duo can be seen all smiles for the sweet picture. While Masaba wore a white sleeveless dress, Viv opted for a pink polo T-shirt teamed with blue shorts.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Satyadeep wrote, "Chip off the old block? @masabagupta @officiallyvivian St. John, Antigua.

As soon as the post was dropped, fans flooded the comment section and said that Masaba resembles Meghan Markle. While one fan commented, "Resembling with Meghan Markle here", "She looks like Meghan Markle here", penned another one.

More about Vivian Richards' 70th birthday celebration

To celebrate her dad and Cricket legend Vivian Richards's 70th birthday, Masaba went to Antigua to see him. The father-daughter duo hosted a golf tournament to aid healthcare workers. Masaba mentioned that she hosted a golf tournament because her father Viv's happy place after a cricket field is the golf court.

She penned, "To celebrate dad's 70th birthday in Antigua - a golf tournament (where he is happiest after a cricket field) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic."