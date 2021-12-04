Last Updated:

Masaba Gupta Has A Funny Reaction To Mother Neena Gupta's Old Advertisement

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram and shared an old advertisement of her mother Neena Gupta and had a hilarious reaction.

Masaba Gupta has shared yet another throwback video featuring her mother Neena Gupta and shared her hilarious reaction. Masaba shared an old advertisement of her mother for a fabric whitening company. As she shared the video, the fashion designer wrote that her mother, Neena Gupta 'did not have such a kind reaction' when she came home with a dirty uniform. 

Masaba Gupta shares an old advertisement featuring her mother Neena Gupta

Masaba Gupta's new post featuring her mother Neena Gupta has left fans in splits. The fashion designer shared an advertisement of her mother for a fabric whitening company, wherein Neena could be seen trying to find a solution to brighten her daughter's white school uniform. Sharing the video, Masaba wrote that her mother did not have this kind of reaction when she was younger. She wrote, "But mama did not have such a kind reaction to when young Masaba came home from school with a dirty uniform @neena_gupta #throwback."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Masaba wins Vogue Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year 

Masaba won the Vogue Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 and expressed her excitement as she shared the news. She took to her Instagram and wrote, " I wasn’t trained to run a business. And I definitely wasn’t trained to run a business while being vulnerable,naïve, nervous & straightforward. We’re always told to harden ourselves to do well. But what I want to tell you is - it’s been very rewarding being soft & still caring deeply for what I do."

She added, "Here’s to the next chapter of Masaba and the next chapter of the @houseofmasaba - I’ve been long criticised for trying to do too many things, but I promise you I’m doing more and more and more unapologetically & relentlessly, in the next few months - I cannot wait to share with you. As @priyankaskhanna says at the beginning of this piece - I am on a mission. I truly am. Thanks for the recognition @vogueindia."

Meanwhile, Masaba was recently seen in Masaba Masaba, a scripted version featuring her life, family, her love life and her career as a fashion designer. Masaba and her mother, Neena Gupta, play fictionalized versions of themselves. The show got premiered on Netflix and has been renewed for season two.

