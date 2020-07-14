MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Quiz: Take This Quiz To Show How Well You Follow Her Hacks

Pankaj Bhadouria is the first-ever winner of India’s cooking reality television show MasterChef India Season 1, that was aired in 2010. Today, Pankaj Bhadouria is not only one of the best and nation-wide renowned chef, but also an internet sensation. Pankaj Bhadouria is often spotted posting food recipes and kitchen hacks on her social media handle. On her birthday today, take this kitchen hacks quiz to know how well you follow MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria. Read.
MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria’s kitchen hack quiz
1. What do you do to get more restaurant food like feel?
- Serve the food as waiters do in restaurants
- Garnish your dish well
- Make it spicier
- Blanch all the vegetables first before adding them into the gravy
2. How can you substitute an egg?
- Half a banana
- Baking powder
- Maida
- Salt
3. How to prevent tears while chopping onions?
- Wear gloves
- Wear sunglasses
- Cut the onion sitting in an airy place
- Cut the onions into two equal half and put it in cold water
4. How to make crisp and thin dosas?
- Get the dosa batter out of the refrigerator and then add a little water to it
- Use a thin spatula
- Use a thin batter
- Add frozen water into the batter
5. Which type of bell-peppers is better for cooking?
- Bell-peppers with three lobs
- Bell-peppers with four lobs
- Bell-peppers with five lobs
- Bell-peppers with no lobs
6. A secret ingredient to make any dish even more delicious?
- Add more salt and red chilli powder
- Add a fresh mix of spices
- Add extra butter
- Add vinegar
7. Which brinjal is better for cooking?
- The one that is lighter in weight
- The one that is heavier in weight
- The one that is raw
- The one that looks pale
8. What does it mean if there are holes in brinjal?
- It has insects inside it
- It is losing out on water
- It is already used by someone
- It needs to be heated
9. Should you refrigerate bread croutons?
- Never
- Always
- For sometime
- For a whole day
10. How to deal with sliding cutting boards?
- Put a wet duster or a towel under it so that it holds it in place
- Hold the board with one hand
- Keep your elbows set on the cutting board so that it doesn’t move
- Stick it to the table
ANSWERS
- Blanch all the vegetables first before adding them into the gravy
- Half a banana
- Cut the onions into two equal half and put it in cold water
- Get the dosa batter out of the refrigerator and then add a little water to it
- Bell-pepers with three lobs
- Add a fresh mix of spices
- The one that is lighter in weight
- It has insects inside it
- Never
- Put a wet duster or a towel under it so that it holds it in place
