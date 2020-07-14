MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Quiz: Take This Quiz To Show How Well You Follow Her Hacks

Pankaj Bhadouria is the first-ever winner of India’s cooking reality television show MasterChef India Season 1, that was aired in 2010. Today, Pankaj Bhadouria is not only one of the best and nation-wide renowned chef, but also an internet sensation. Pankaj Bhadouria is often spotted posting food recipes and kitchen hacks on her social media handle. On her birthday today, take this kitchen hacks quiz to know how well you follow MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria. Read.

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria’s kitchen hack quiz

1. What do you do to get more restaurant food like feel?

Serve the food as waiters do in restaurants

Garnish your dish well

Make it spicier

Blanch all the vegetables first before adding them into the gravy

2. How can you substitute an egg?

Half a banana

Baking powder

Maida

Salt

3. How to prevent tears while chopping onions?

Wear gloves

Wear sunglasses

Cut the onion sitting in an airy place

Cut the onions into two equal half and put it in cold water

4. How to make crisp and thin dosas?

Get the dosa batter out of the refrigerator and then add a little water to it

Use a thin spatula

Use a thin batter

Add frozen water into the batter

5. Which type of bell-peppers is better for cooking?

Bell-peppers with three lobs

Bell-peppers with four lobs

Bell-peppers with five lobs

Bell-peppers with no lobs

6. A secret ingredient to make any dish even more delicious?

Add more salt and red chilli powder

Add a fresh mix of spices

Add extra butter

Add vinegar

7. Which brinjal is better for cooking?

The one that is lighter in weight

The one that is heavier in weight

The one that is raw

The one that looks pale

8. What does it mean if there are holes in brinjal?

It has insects inside it

It is losing out on water

It is already used by someone

It needs to be heated

9. Should you refrigerate bread croutons?

Never

Always

For sometime

For a whole day

10. How to deal with sliding cutting boards?

Put a wet duster or a towel under it so that it holds it in place

Hold the board with one hand

Keep your elbows set on the cutting board so that it doesn’t move

Stick it to the table

ANSWERS

Blanch all the vegetables first before adding them into the gravy

Half a banana

Cut the onions into two equal half and put it in cold water

Get the dosa batter out of the refrigerator and then add a little water to it

Bell-pepers with three lobs

Add a fresh mix of spices

The one that is lighter in weight

It has insects inside it

Never

Put a wet duster or a towel under it so that it holds it in place

