Meet Hrithik Roshan's Stunt Double Who Is A Spitting Image Of The Vikram Vedha Actor

A picture of Hrithik Roshan and his stunt-double Mansoor Ali Khan is currently going viral on social media. The photo is catching everyone's attention due to the duo's similar looks. Khan and Roshan, who worked together in the 2022 smash-hit Vikram Vedha, can be seen looking exactly the same in their beard and long hair.

Mansoor, who posted the picture on social media last month on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, said that the latter is a superstar “of a pure heart.”

"Happy Birthday bhai Hrithik Roshan. You are a superstar with a pure heart, so grounded and so humble, so caring, so loving. You always appreciate and respect others' talent!! Also a super friendly human…" Khan wrote.

Check out Mansoor Ali Khan's post on Instagram:

As soon as the photo went viral, fans were surprised by their uncanny resemblance. One fan wrote that he is “unable to recognise who is HR,” meanwhile, another one called the duo “Judwaa.” In an interview, Mansoor Ali Khan had previously revealed that he had first come across Hrithik Roshan in 2012.

More about Mansoor Ali Khan

Both Roshan and Khan have worked on a number of projects together including Bang Bang, War where the stuntman has played Hrithik's body double. Apart from the War actor, Khan has also played the stunt-double of John Abraham and late Irrfan Khan.

His Instagram handle is filled with many behind-the-scenes pictures from several films including Mumbai Saga.

More on Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha came as a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Shraddha Srinath. Meanwhile, the 2022 released Vikram Vedha which was helmed by the director duo, Pushkar-Gayathri also stars Saif Ali Kjan, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.