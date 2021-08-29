Michael Jackson's Bday: Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute To Pop Icon Through Dance Performance

Today marks the 63rd birth anniversary of the 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson has influenced Indian popular culture in many ways. In many films, events and special occasions, Bollywood celebs are spotted dressing up as MJ and paying tribute to the iconic artists. Recently, Heropanti star Tiger Shroff paid tribute to Michael Jackson on his official Instagram handle. Saluting the legend, Tiger Shroff also shared a throwback picture and the pop icon happy birthday. Take a look.

Tiger Shroff wishes Michael Jackson on his 63rd birth anniversary

The first picture features the 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson. The picture is captured during his live performances where he can be seen sporting a shiny black blazer and white inner. Sharing the picture, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Happy bday (crown emoji) of (crown emoji) s." In his second IG story, Shroff can be seen grooving to Michael Jackson's song and paying tribute to the late legend. Shroff donned a white tank top and black pants. He added a black hat to recreate MJ's iconic look.

Well, this isn't the first time that the War star has paid tribute to his inspiration. In June this year, Shroff saluted MJ on his death anniversary. The actor shared a picture of him on IG story and penned, "Rest in power chosen one." Shroff has shown his admiration for the 'King of Pop' on several occasions. He has shared two videos that are especially dedicated to MJ. In one of the videos, Shroff can be seen performing the complicated dance move, the backslide, which was renamed by MJ as the moonwalk.

The Heropanti actor had also portrayed the role of Michael Jackson fanatic in Sabbir Khan's directorial venture Munna Michael. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Tiger Shroff has appeared in numerous commercially successful films such as Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, Student of the Year 2, and others. He will next be seen in a sequel to his debut film, Heropanti 2. The film also stars Tara Sutaria. He also has Ganapath: Part 1 in the pipeline. Both the films are currently being shot.

IMAGE: TIGER SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM