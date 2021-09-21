Milind Soman Cycles 65 Km From Baramulla To LOC; Pens Gratitude Note For Indian Army

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who is known to give major fitness goals with his social media posts, recently shared a glimpse from his Kashmir trip. The actor had visited Jammu & Kashmir to be a part of a cycling trip from Baramulla to LOC near Uri. The actor, who visited the state with his wife Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram and penned a gratitude note for the Army.

The initiative that was organized by the Army saw the enthusiasts along with the actor cycling 65km from Baramulla to the Loc near Uri. In the note, he revealed that he cycled after a gap of three years. "Big thank you to the army for coming up with fun sporting initiatives like this in Kashmir and for inviting me and @ankita_earthy! 65km from Baramulla to the Loc near Uri.. not a very big distance but cycled a distance like this after almost 3 years :) had forgotten that cycling can be fun and now that I've remembered, will plan a long ride !!!!!! I have a week free soon... 1000km anyone?

Milind Soman cycles 65 km from Baramulla to LOC near Uri

Fans of the actor were excited to take up the challenge of cycling 1000 km in just 7 days. One of the users wrote, "I am in for 1000 km in 7 days." Another user wrote, "Do you mean 1000kms at Kashmir?" One other user wrote, "Yes, I am ready."

Milind Soman earlier shared pictures from his trek in the Kashmir Valley. Soman shared the view of the valley from 14000 ft and wrote that the view was 'spectacular and unforgettable.'

"Hello people!!!! Went on a trek more than 4000ft up from Gulmarg and what can I say, Kashmir is Kashmir, the people are so warm, the food is so delicious and the landscapes just take your breath away!!! The views from 14000ft were spectacular and unforgettable @ankita_earthy and I will be back soon (sic)," he wrote then.

The model earlier documented his journey from Baramulla to Uri and gave a special shoutout to Ankita as she covered her longest ride on a bicycle ever.

IMAGE: Instagram/@MilindRunning