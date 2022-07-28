Milind Soman On FIR Against Ranveer Singh For Bold Photoshoot; 'Nothing Has Changed...'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot has the world talking and recently he landed in legal trouble after an FIR was filed against him for hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty through his photographs. The Band Baja Baraat star has been booked under IPC Sections 292, 293, 509, and 67 (A) of the IT Act.

Many were even reminded of supermodel Milind Soman, who created a buzz after posing nude for a controversial advert over 25 years ago. Now, following the Ranveer Singh controversy, Soman recalled his time when he had posed naked for the print advertisement in 1995, with a python wrapped around him and his then-girlfriend Madhu Sapre, stating that the case was in court for over 14 years before a judgement was announced.

'Nothing has changed': Milind Soman

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, actor-model Milind Soman reacted to the Padmaavat actor's bold photoshoot and opened up about how the time has not changed over these years. He asserted that human beings don't change and since ancient times, people had been talking about stuff that they like or don't like and there's no time in history where everybody has liked everything.

He further noted, "We think 20 years ago there was not so much noise, but that was because we could not hear people's opinions, now we can because of the internet and social media. Today we can hear everybody's voice."

Quoting an example of Raja Ravi Varma, the famous Indian painter, Milind said that there was a case against him more than a hundred years ago on similar lines as people considered obscenity in his depiction of Indian women in his paintings.

"The same Indian law, because I don't think that has changed very much either. There's nothing else that is happening. People are talking, but people always talk. It's just that nowadays we can hear everybody. That's all", he continued.

Milind even opened up about the battle he had fought by posing naked in 1995, stating that he won't do that again. A case was registered against the star under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act (Information Technology Act).

The 56-year-old actor said that the issue was not that they were naked but the representation of women. He further added, "So there are various aspects of the law that deal with this subject. So we have to see which ones are relevant and if they are actually relevant. Because finally, you don't want to do something that's illegal."

On Wednesday, Milind even extended support to the Bajirao Mastani actor on his official Twitter handle. One of his tweets read, "There are as many opinions as people in the world. Who would you listen to ?", while another one read, "Things have changed a little since the time of Raja Ravi Varma".

There are as many opinions as people in the world. Who would you listen to ? — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 26, 2022

Things have changed a little since the time of Raja Ravi Varma. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 26, 2022

