Milind Soman Says 'he Pulls Down The Mask When Nobody Is Around'; See His Post

Milind Soman is an actor, fitness freak, and a social media sensation. While authorities are urging people to wear facemasks, the model recently shared a picture of himself running with the facemask pulled down, that gained many eyeballs. Read ahead to know.

Milind Soman running with his facemask pulled down

Milind Soman is very popular for posting about how he remains fit and keeps sharing his tips on the same. Recently, on July 22, 2020, Milind Soman shared two pictures of himself, compiled in one post. In the first picture, the actor and fitness guru is seen running in blue colour shorts and a grey colour t-shirt.

He has worn a vibram five fingers with toe cut-offs and yellow colour sunglasses with a black colour frame. The second picture was just a close selfie of the actor. What caught the attention of many was the fact that in the first picture, Milind Soman had pulled his mask down while running on the streets.

The actor saw criticism come his way and to prevent it all he mentioned the fact in his caption itself. The caption for the post read, “I’ve been running 6km every day, still taking it easy after the lockdown, will increase gradually as I feel like 😊 so many people have been writing to me about being able to start a healthier lifestyle during the lockdown, so I guess there are silver linings that we can create for ourselves even when surrounded by the darkest clouds.. remember that even five minutes a day is good enough to start with, and then just see what happens :) #noequipmentneeded For those who want to know, yes I pull down the mask when nobody is around and my footwear are the vibram five fingers with toes cut off. #fitnessforever #fun #run #love #keepmoving #neverstop #BeConsistent #BeRegular #workoutwednesday #workouteveryday

📷 @ankita_earthy”.

Milind Soman last appeared in the web-series, Four More Shots Please (2020), where he played the character of a doctor. But, lately, it seems like Milind Soman has been taking up fitness as a career and has often been spotted giving fitness advice. During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Miland revealed some secrets about what he eats in a day.

When asked if he is one of the blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it, Milind Sonam said that he has always had a habit of eating very simple food, since childhood. Since he was always into sports, he knew what kind of food was good for him and his performance, and regarding this, nothing much has changed over the years.

In fact, Milind said that when talking about healthy food, there are many myths and information surrounding the subject, but for the actor, healthy food is food that gets digested easily.

