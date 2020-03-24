Milind Soman Shares Video Of Underwater Workout, Asks 'what Will Be The New Normal?'

Among many other celebrities, Milind Soman has also taken to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. It is no secret that Milind Soman loves working out and heavily endorses running marathons and healthy workouts. But fans are wondering whether the quarantine has affected his workout schedule at all. The actor recently took to his social media to share an amazing underwater workout video with his fans.

Milind Soman performs underwater exercises

Milind Soman is seen performing some underwater exercises in the video. The Supermodel judge is seen carrying some weights and running in the water. In another part of the video, he is seen swimming across the pool as How Deep Is Your Love plays in the background.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman Highlights Importance Of Exercise 'to Deal With The Trillions Of Virus'

Sharing this video on his social media, Milind Soman mentions in the caption that it is day 7 of his self-quarantine. Talking about a new normal amid his underwater workout, he captioned the post, "Day 7. Missing 😶 . There will be a new normal. And we will all adapt and survive, and be joyous again. .What will it be, the new normal?"

ALSO READ | Milind Soman Shares Adorable Throwback Of his "love At First Sight"; Ankita's Reply Wins

Milind Soman has been regularly sharing updates with his fans from his quarantine as he enjoys some calm with his wife. Sharing a picture from day 6, Ankita Konwar is seen putting some coconut oil in his hair while Milind is seen happily relaxing. He captioned the post, "Day 6. Plain, simple, slightly warmed up, coconut oil for my hair 🤓 (sic)".

ALSO READ | Milind Soman Reads Fans' Tweets About Him, Gives Hilarious Reactions

ALSO READ | Milind Soman's Funny Expression Pictures From Instagram Will Leave You In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.