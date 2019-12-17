The Debate
Milind Soman's Cryptic Post 'Waqt Aa Gaya Hai': Fans Say 'bhaagne Ka', See Memes

Bollywood News

Milind Soman posted a cryptic message on his social media accounts writing 'Waqt Aa Gaya Hai'. Read on what netizens have commented on his post on social media

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milind Soman

Milind Soman, popularly known for his passion for adventure, sports, and fitness, has become a social sensation today. If you sneak into Milind Soman’s Instagram profile, you get a glimpse of his sporty life with his beloved wife Ankita Konwar. The supermodel-actor took to his Instagram on Monday, December 16, to share a black and white throwback picture of himself, flaunting his sharp jawbone and wearing a serious expression, with a caption -"Waqt aa Gaya hai". He shared the same caption on Twitter and netizens have gushed to reply to his tweet. 

Twitterati drops in funny comments on Milind Soman's tweet

The Four More Shots Please! actor added further clues to his post used hashtags like -'#memories #hain #badalna #waqt #ka #bidaai #ki #dulhan'. Interestingly, one of his earliest films in Bollywood was titled 16 December. The action thriller which released in the year 2002, had an iconic dialogue which said 'Dulhan Ki Vidaai Ka Waqt Badalna Hai'. The actor's post has also led to a trail of hilarious memes. Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Published:
COMMENT
