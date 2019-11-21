Milind Soman's Throwback Picture On Instagram Reminds The Internet Of Jesus. Read Here

Milind Soman who often leaves fans and netizens in awe with every new social media update recently left everyone in awe after sharing a throwback picture. In it, Soman can be seen donning relatively long hair, his beautiful eyes definitely being the highlight. However, as internet would have it, several social media users felt that he looked like Jesus, and looking at it even we feel the same! "This is divine", "Omg, Jesus", "Good Lord" were some of the comments on the post. Take a look below-

Milind Soman's throwback picture

Netizens in shock:

Comments are flooded on the post. While many felt that he looked like Jesus, there were others who could not believe the uncanny resemblance and were in utter shock. Read their reactions below-

On the personal front:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the most adorable couples in B-town. From beating all odds and breaking all stereotypes, the duo tied the knot and quite often make headlines for their sweet social media exchanges. The model-turned-actor tied the knot with Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony in Alibag. While the duo showered love over each other on Instagram, they never spoke out openly about each other in media. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on his marriage and more, Milind Soman was seen breaking into laughter while sharing his experience. "It's going well so far. fingers crossed," he said adding, "I have learnt a lot of patience and understanding and acceptance from her so that's a good thing."

